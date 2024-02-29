UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $4.39

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00006990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.07 billion and $4.06 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00131529 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,270,762 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,277,873.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.3029575 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,074,534.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

