Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.98

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 16056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $878.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.