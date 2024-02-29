Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Universal Logistics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ULH stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $878.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on ULH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Logistics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 79,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.