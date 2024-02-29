UNIUM Price Tops $8.54 on Top Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, UNIUM has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00013569 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $26,759.11 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 8.5320559 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,258.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

