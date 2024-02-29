Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Uniti Group has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 919.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,731 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,073,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,891 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

