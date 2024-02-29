uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.54) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($6.35) per share.
QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.
uniQure Stock Performance
Shares of QURE stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. uniQure has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,572,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 111.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 890,310 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 527.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
