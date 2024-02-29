uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

