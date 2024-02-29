UniBot Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, UniBot has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and $6.49 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $56.17 or 0.00089479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 54.31476279 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,059,925.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

