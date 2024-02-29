UBS Group Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

AEO opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

