UBS Group Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

AS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

About Amer Sports

AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

