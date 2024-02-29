Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,281 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 581,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,334. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

