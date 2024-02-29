Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after purchasing an additional 421,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CLX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.32.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

