Tyler Stone Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,530,000 after acquiring an additional 728,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 181,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 10,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,825. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

