Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,131. The company has a market capitalization of $972.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

