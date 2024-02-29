Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 121 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 595,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 347,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,624. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

