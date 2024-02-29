Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 258 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $614.92 and its 200 day moving average is $512.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

