Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.