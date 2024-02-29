Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 10.4%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 318,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 759,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 159.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,386 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Trupanion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

