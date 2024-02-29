Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
