Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 3.7%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.11 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 1,596,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,915,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

