Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.91 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $147.97 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

