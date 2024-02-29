Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.35 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,922 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.24% of Delek US worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. FMR LLC grew its position in Delek US by 416.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 436.36%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

