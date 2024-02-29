Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.90 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 236.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of JFrog worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,386,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Up 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.