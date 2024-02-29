Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

OSIS stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

