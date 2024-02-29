Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 143,098 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,285 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

