Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

