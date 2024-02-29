Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,470 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

