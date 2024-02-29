Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 595 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

