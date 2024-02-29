Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,730. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0 %

IT stock opened at $465.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner



Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

