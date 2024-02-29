Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.05 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800,685 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

DD stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

