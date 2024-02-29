Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 119,437 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.4 %

GPN stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

