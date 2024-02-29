Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 917 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 11.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in eBay by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

