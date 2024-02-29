TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 7.6 %

TMDX stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

