TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:TDG opened at $1,172.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,077.03 and a 200-day moving average of $960.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
