Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 24,295 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

