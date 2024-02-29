Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,853,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,591,000 after acquiring an additional 748,375 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 393.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 357,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,456,000 after purchasing an additional 284,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 375.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,084,000 after purchasing an additional 276,999 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

RHS opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.