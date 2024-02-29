Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 426.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

