Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,655 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,011 shares of company stock worth $2,539,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.