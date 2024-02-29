Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 316.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 329,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 250,349 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 93.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 30,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $262.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

