Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.13 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.