Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.73 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

