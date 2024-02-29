Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.68 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Humana by 2.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $351.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.71 and a 200-day moving average of $461.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

