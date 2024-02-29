Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,793,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,905,000 after buying an additional 295,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

