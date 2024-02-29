Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 639.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

