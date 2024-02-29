Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 54,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

APH stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

