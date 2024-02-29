Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 195.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 259.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 850.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $137.01 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

