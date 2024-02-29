Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $43.19 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,714,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,187,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.33% of Amcor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $38,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

