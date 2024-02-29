Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 417,924 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 417,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $32,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

