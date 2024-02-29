Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,630,000 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.25% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3673 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

