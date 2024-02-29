Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $51,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

MDLZ opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

